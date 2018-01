Police officers had to close a busy Halifax road this morning after a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

Emergency services were called to the junction of New Bank at Godley Lane at 7.44am today (Wednesday).

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a Fiat Punto.

Paramedics treated the rider where it is believed he suffered minor injuries.

The incident has caused disruption to school bus services and public transport.

The road was re-opened after debris was cleared from the scene.