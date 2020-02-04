Motorcyclist on unregistered off road bike suffers serious injury in crash with car

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered a serious injury after a crash with car.

The smash happened at about 7.20pm yesterday (Monday), when the motorcycle, an unregistered Kawasaki off road bike, was in collision with a blue Ford Focus in St Paul’s Avenue, close to the junction with Halifax Road near Shelf.

The rider, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious head injury.

The driver of the Focus stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.

Anyone who can assist the investigation of this collision is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101 or by using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1586 of 3 February.

