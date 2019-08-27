Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries in Hipperholme crash

A motorcyclist has suffered injuries after a crash in Hipperholme.

At around 2.30pm, a blue and white Yamaha motorbike was driving on Station Road, Hipperholme when it was in crashed with a stone wall. yesterday Monday)

The rider of the motorbike, a 25-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries in the collision.

Police officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 1229 of 26/08.