Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision at Stump Cross in Halifax last night

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital last night after being involved in a collision with a car at Stump Cross in Halifax.

By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 1:35pm

Police received a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Stump Cross at 8:57pm.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police attended at the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries to his ankle.

