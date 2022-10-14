Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision at Stump Cross in Halifax last night
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital last night after being involved in a collision with a car at Stump Cross in Halifax.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 1:35pm
Police received a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Stump Cross at 8:57pm.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police attended at the scene.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries to his ankle.
