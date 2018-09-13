Mountain mission hits fund target

Halifax business Covéa Insurance has announced that the InsureTrek18 fundraising expedition has hit its extended £85,000 target ahead of the intrepid trekkers starting their mountain adventure.

The InsureTrek18 expedition will see a team of 25 individuals complete a physically demanding trek circling the highest mountain in Western Europe, Mont Blanc, to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society as part of the Insurance United Against Dementia initiative.

Simon Cooter of Covéa Insurance has convinced colleagues and friends from across the insurance industry to take part.

He said: “Support from colleagues at Covéa and across the insurance industry has been amazing.

“On behalf of the whole InsureTrek18 team I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/teams/insuretrek18 to donate to the Mont Blanc venture.