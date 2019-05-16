Mountain team rescue walker who suffers injuries in hill fall

A woman was rescued by 27 members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team after suffering leg injuries in a hill fall.

Volunteers for the CVSRT recieved a call at 4.41pm on Tuesday from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with the rescue of a woman who had fallen close to The Top Brink Inn at Todmorden.

A YAS Rapid Response Vehicle Paramedic provided medical care to treat the casualty’s lower leg injury.

CVSRT members then packaged and stretchered her a short distance across fields to an ambulance for further treatment and transfer to hospital.

Following the incident the CVSRT attended training at Baitings Reservoir to practice setting up anchors and belaying on steep ground.

CVSRT also wish to thank the Top Brink Inn - Pub and Restaurant for the use of their car park for their vehicles during the incident.