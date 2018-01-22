Mountain volunteers rescue ill man from woods in Hebden Bridge

A walker had to be stretchered across several fields after he became ill during a trip through woods in Hebden Bridge.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue team received a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance service to help with the rescue yesterday at 1.08pm.

The man had become ill and required medical assistance whilst out walking in the Common Bank Woods area of Hebden Bridge.

A total of 27 CVSRT members responded and within 17 minutes the first team members were on-scene and helped the ambulance crew to make the casualty comfortable.

He was then packaged in a winter casualty bag and as the team prepared for a stretcher evacuation.

Due to the steep ground woodland location, a ‘walking v’ rope system was rigged to the stretcher to assist with the rescue.

Once the ground levelled out, the ill man was stretchered across several fields to the road and handed over to the ambulance crew.