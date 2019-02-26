Mourners pay their respects at funeral of Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster

Mourners including Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham have attended the funeral of former ‘Class of ‘’92’ Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster.

Mr Harrison was born and lived in Halifax and famously coached the likes of Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers, nurturing them into international footballers.

Many other famous football names were at the service, including Ron Atkinson, Joe Royle, Brian Kidd and current Manchester united manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In his eulogy, Sir Alex Ferguson said: “He was a fantastic coach, he was tough.

“The experience of working with him was great.

“When those players got to me I had no fear about their character because he has formed it.

“He made them men.

“Of course he improved them as footballers, but he made them good human beings. Everyone that came through under him were good human beings.”

Mr Harrison’s daughter Vicky said in her eulogy: “I adored my dad and had so many wonderful times with him” before reading a poem about dementia, which Eric had towards the end of his life.

Mr Harrison’s grandson Joe said in his eulogy: “He was always Eric from Halifax, nothing more, and that’s what he liked” and said he say the players he coached as “the sons he never had”.

Reverend Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax, said: “Eric led a full life on earth, and in his life he created a legacy within the football world, and of a loving family man.”