MP’s Christmas card designed by talented Suhaani

A Christmas card designed by Halifax schoolgirl Suhaani Sharma will be finding its way through the letterboxes of hundreds of people across Halifax and the country, including the Prime Minister.

This year, Halifax MP Holly Lynch worked with St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, and picked the winning design for her 2017 Christmas card from the creations submitted by pupils.

Holly attended the school assembly to announce that Suhanni Sharma’s design would be her official card for 2017 and also handed out prizes to three runners-up.

The cards have been professionally printed in full colour and include the name and school of the winner on.

Holly said: “There were lots of imaginative entries and as always it was a really difficult choice deciding which one to use.

“I loved Suhaani’s colourful design of a festive wreath on a door, and I am told it is not the first art competition she has won, so she is clearly very talented.

“A big thanks and well done to all the children at St Mary’s and to the staff for helping to coordinate this year’s competition.”