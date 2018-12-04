Multi-vehicle crash causes six miles of tailbacks on M62

A multi-vehicle crash has caused almost six miles of tailbacks on the M62.

The smash is on the eastbound carriage between junction 25 and junction 26. The crash was blocking blocking two lanes.

Highways England is dealing with the incident.

All lanes have now reopened but there’s still huge queues, with delays of 55 minutes.

Traffic was temporarily held for recovery work to be carried out but vehicles have now been released.

