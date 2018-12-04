Mum and baby rescued from Brighouse M62 car blaze

A mum and her baby daughter were rescued by a passer by after their car caught fire on the M62 at Brighouse

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash causes six miles of tailbacks on M62



The fire happened this morning on the westbound carriageway on the M62 between junction 25 and 24.

Fire crews were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze as one lane of the motorway was closed.

READ MORE: Trio questioned after police car chase through Halifax

It was the first job for roads police officer known as Motorway Bob who captured the picture of the burnt out car.

Commenting on Twitter he said: "First job of the day, protecting the fire service while they deal with a vehicle ablaze on the M62.

"Mother and baby daughter out safe and well. Thanks to the brave and public spirited member of the public who stopped to help."

READ MORE: Halifax police search for the owners of unusual ten pin bowling balls

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.