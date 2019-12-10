Mystery damage to electric equipment causes blackout in Calderdale village

Unexpected damaged caused to electrical equipment has left homes in Calderdale without power for the entire morning.

Northern Powergrid were informed of the unplanned power cut in the HX6 Rishworth area at 9.15am.

Northern Powergrid are responding to a power cut in Calderdale

A total of 20 properties have been affected by the power cut.

A spokesperson for the utilities company said: "The power cut affecting the area has been caused by someone damaging the cables or equipment.

"Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible"

Nothern Powergrid hope to have the power restored by 1.30pm.