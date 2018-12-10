Calder Valley Sing-along-the-Line

Mytholmroyd pupils entertain passengers at annual Calder Valley Sing-along-the-Line

There was plenty of festive fun had by all at the Calder Valley Sing-along-the-Line.

The event, which is in its twelfth year, saw Burnley Road Academy, Calder Primary School and Scout Road Academy join forces to entertain crowds and volunteers on the railway.

A spokesman for Mytholmroyd Station Partnership said: These super youngsters give our station volunteers so much more confidence that the improvement being made at Mytholmroyd station will be appreciated by the future generations.
The pupils sang on two early evening trains between Mytholmroyd and Sowerby Bridge and entertained passengers with Christmas carols.
The event was arranged by Mytholmroyd Station Partnership and was funded by Arriva North and Network Rail.
Mytholmroyd Station Partnership would like to thank Northern Rail, Hebden Royd Town Council, the schools and station volunteers for their support.
