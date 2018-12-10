Mytholmroyd pupils entertain passengers at annual Calder Valley Sing-along-the-Line
There was plenty of festive fun had by all at the Calder Valley Sing-along-the-Line.
The event, which is in its twelfth year, saw Burnley Road Academy, Calder Primary School and Scout Road Academy join forces to entertain crowds and volunteers on the railway.
A spokesman for Mytholmroyd Station Partnership said: These super youngsters give our station volunteers so much more confidence that the improvement being made at Mytholmroyd station will be appreciated by the future generations.