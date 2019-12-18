National award for YES Energy

Greetland-based firm YES Energy Solutions was named the winner of Utility Partner of the Year category at the Utility Week Awards.

Attended by more than 1,400 professionals, the Utility Week Awards is a highly coveted event that celebrates and rewards performance and innovation across the utilities industry.

Representatives from YES Energy Solutions were presented with the award by television actor James Nesbitt OBE at the prestigious Marriot Grosvenor House in London.

The local community interest company was recognised for helping energy companies provide funding for vulnerable customers in fuel poverty for the installation of A-rated boilers and insulation.

YES Energy Solutions helped all of the big six energy companies fund home improvements for over 5,000 households across Great Britain last year.

YES Energy Solutions’ CEO Duncan McCombie said: “The award was entirely unexpected but demonstrates the hard work all of our staff have put in and highlights the big positive difference our small company has made.

“This award represents a huge step up for us, and it’s fantastic to be awarded alongside major businesses in the utilities sector, Christmas has definitely come early this year!”

The accolade follows previous award success for YES Energy Solutions in which the company won Project Manager of the Year at the Energy Efficiency Awards in September.

Visit www.yesenergysolutions.co.uk to find out more about YES Energy Solutions.