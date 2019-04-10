National Front and For Britain Movement candidates to stand in Calderdale elections

Candidates from the National Front and For Britain Movement groups will be standing in the local Calderdale Council elections 2019.

All three leaders of Calderdale’s biggest political groups will also be standing for re-election in this year’s campaign.

Leader of the Council and Labour Group Leader Coun Tim Swift will be defending his Town ward seat, Conservative Group Leader Coun Scott Benton looks to retain Brighouse ward and Coun James Baker, Liberal Democrat Group Leader, is defending Warley ward.

They are among 75 candidates who are standing for election when Calderdale goes to the polls on Thursday, May 2.

IN FULL: All the candidates for each ward in the Calderdale Council local elections

Across 17 wards, Labour, the Conservatives and the Green Party are standing candidates in each ward, and the Liberal Democrats are standing 16 candidates, one in each ward except Brighouse.

Four independents are standing, the Yorkshire Party fields two candidates and the National Front and For Britain Movement have one each.

Among serving councillors who have chosen not to defend their seats are this year’s Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Marcus Thompson, who has held Skircoat for the Conservatives.

Long-serving Labour Coun Barry Collins, who has been Deputy Leader of both the Council and the Labour Group, is standing down in Illingworth and Mixenden.

Conservative Coun Chris Pearson is stepping down in Greetland and Stainland and Labour’s Coun Carol Machell is leaving her Todmorden seat.

