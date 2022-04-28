Calderdale MP says Russia sanction is 'badge of honour'

The Kremlin took the action against the British politicians in retaliation for the UK sanctioning 386 deputies in Russia's legislature, the Duma.
In his weekly Facebook Q and A session last night, Conservative MP Mr Whittaker said: "It is a bit of a badge of honour that Russia seems to think that I need to be sanctioned.
"I'm on the list but I'm not going to lose any sleep that I'm on it because, as far as I know, it just means that I can't travel to Russia."
Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson said: “It’s I think no disrespect to those who haven’t been sanctioned, when I say that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour.”