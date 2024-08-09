"We are much stronger together" - Calderdale responds to disorder seen across the country this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council of Mosques, Halifax’s MP and Calderdale Labour Group have issued statements condemning disorder seen up and down the country this week.

The Council of Mosques arranged an emergency meeting on Wednesday, August 7, at Halifax’s Madni Masjid, which was attended by West Yorkshire Police representatives, Calderdale Council officials and mosque representatives from throughout the borough, as well as community stakeholders.

During the course of the meeting, which was organised in response to the increased threat posed against the Muslim community, the council and Police were questioned on contingency and safety measures in place within the borough.

The Council of Mosques said: “It is with deep concern and unwavering resolve that we address the recent surge of far-right and Islamophobic attacks in England.

Beacon Hill, Halifax

“These acts of hatred, violence, and intolerance are a direct assault on the principles of unity, diversity, and respect that form the bedrock of our society.

“Our deepest sympathies are shared with the families and communities affected in Southport after the horrific stabbing attack and we condemn the exploitation of that tragedy by the far right,” they said.

The Council of Mosques said these actions sought to sow division, fear and mistrust within communities.

At the meeting assurances were gained that sufficient resources are available to provide protection, they said.

Halifax MP Kate Dearden

Halifax Labour MP Kate Dearden was an attendee at the meeting at which lengthy discussions were held around any future planned demonstrations, with all bar the organiser of one counter protest being of the opinion that there is currently no need for a counter demonstration, said the statement.

“Our strength as a nation lies in our diversity and our commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all, regardless of race or religion,” said the statement.

When communities successfully come together it realised projects “celebrating our difference but united by the cause of humanity.”

Meaningful dialogue, promotion of education, and fostering understanding between different communities to prevent such acts from occurring in the future were key, said the statement.

Coun Scott Patient

Ms Dearden has also issued a statement this week in which she called the disorder “appalling”.

Addressing townspeople, she said: “I know you are worried about far right activity in our town.

“I want to reassure you that I am working closely with West Yorkshire Police and Calderdale Council to ensure our community is kept safe.

“I’m proud that our town have not seen major incidents of far right activity.

“Halifax is a wonderful, diverse, multi-cultural community where we look out for one another – it is one of our greatest strengths.

“I have faith that the people of Halifax, our community and our brilliant police force will stand together and keep our town a welcoming home for everyone,” she said.

Calderdale Council Deputy Leader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), who spoke before Monday’s Cabinet meeting this week, has also issued a statement on behalf of the Calderdale Labour Group.

The statement says: “Calderdale respects the right to free speech but we also respect the law.

“We choose to come together to address the challenges our people and communities face.

“When we flooded people and organisations came from all our diverse communities to help.

“We rally, it’s who we are, we choose unity now and always – we are much stronger together.”