West Yorkshire traffic update: Congestion on M62 but delays easing on M1

Slow moving traffic on the M62

Congestion

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph

M62 - Severe delays of 21 minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M1 Southbound between M621 and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 25 mph.

Incidents

M62 - Long delays and slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 - Scene is now clear between J39 and J38 near Woolley Edge services due to a collision. Delays have started to ease.

M1 - Lane closed on slip road into the services and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M1 Southbound at (Woolley Edge Services). Traffic slow on the main motorway lanes as a result of the broken down vehicle on the slip road into the services.

A638, Dewsbury - Traffic congestion on A638 Chancery Road Eastbound at B6128 Leeds Road.

A653, Dewsbury - Traffic congestion on A653 Leeds Road both ways at Owl Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Road, Halifax - Reports of crash on Clare Road at Hope Hall Street. Traffic is coping well.

A644, Ravensthorpe - Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A644 Huddersfield Road both ways at Charles Street.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Calder Terrace, Copley - Road closed due to water main work on Calder Terrace both ways from Copley Lane to Mill Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Canterbury Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Canterbury Road both ways between Bywell Road and Ripon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestow Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

Firthcliffe Road, Liversedge - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Firthcliffe Road at Firthcliffe Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storrs Hill Road, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Storrs Hill Road at Baring-Gould Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.