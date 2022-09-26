Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed ten mph.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

Traffic queues on the M62.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A62 - Severe delays of eleven minutes on A62 Gelderd Road Northbound between A62 and Holden Ing Way. Average speed five mph.

Gildersome Interchange - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on Gildersome Interchange Southbound between M62 (Gildersome) and A62 Huddersfield Road. Average speed five mph.

A62 - Delays of two minutes on A62 Huddersfield Road Southbound between Almondroyd and Bennett Street. Average speed ten mph.

A62 - Delays of one minute and delays easing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between B6119 Far Common Road and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

M1 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M1 Southbound between M621 and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 20 mph.

Incidents

A638, Heckmondwike - Slow traffic on A638 Market Street Westbound at B6117 Northgate.

M1 - One lane closed, slow traffic and queueing traffic for five miles due to stalled truck on M1 Southbound before J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Travel time is around 20 minute.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Calder Terrace, Copley - Road closed due to water main work on Calder Terrace both ways from Copley Lane to Mill Street.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Ewood Drive, Mytolmoroyd.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A6036, Bradford Road, Northowram - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A6036 Bradford Road at Westercroft Lane.

A643 Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Westcliffe Road at A643 Westgate.

Holdsworth Court, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Holdsworth Court at Carr Street.

Gladstone Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Gladstone Street at Tofts Road.

Stanley Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Stanley Street at B6120 Whitcliffe Road

Albert Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Albert Street at Vine Street.

Holdsworth Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Holdsworth Street at Albert Street.

Vine Avenue, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Vine Avenue at Vine Street.

Vine Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Vine Street at Tennyson Place.

Brooklyn Drive, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Brooklyn Drive at Brooklyn Road.

Kestrel View, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Kestrel View at Balme Road.

Brookfield View, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Brookfield View at Brookfield Terrace.

Ings Crescent, Liversedge - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Ings Crescent at A638 Bradford Road.

Thornleigh Drive, Liversedge - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Thornleigh Drive at A62 Leeds Road.

Saxton Street, Heckmondwike - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Saxton Street at A62 Leeds Road.

Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Leeds Old Road at Nunroyd.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A644, Ravensthorpe - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Huddersfield Road at Steanard Lane, Mirfield.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

B6136, Castleford - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6136 Sheepwalk Lane at Davis Avenue.