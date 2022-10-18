Trains

Statement from Northern Rail at 07:45 on Tuesday, October 18:

Services between Leeds and Outwood

Slow moving traffic on the M62

Following damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Outwood all lines have now been reopened. Following services between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate being disrupted, in both directions of travel, due to damage to the overhead electric wires at Outwood all lines are now open.

Roads

Incidents

Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to J24 (Ainley Top). In the construction area. Travel time is around 45 minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A629, Halifax – Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Skircoat Green. Average speed ten mph.

A58, Hipperholme – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Break Neck and The Crescent. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58, Cleckheaton – Delays of six minutes on A58 Whitehall Road West Eastbound between Oakenshaw Lane and B6121 Hunsworth Lane. Average speed five mph.

A650 – Delays of eight minutes on A650 Wakefield Road Westbound between A650 and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph.

Doncaster Road, Wakefield – Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on Doncaster Road Westbound between A638 Doncaster Road and A61 Kirkgate. Average speed five mph.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642, Stanley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539, Castleford - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.