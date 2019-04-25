Network event for local firms

The Halifax Opportunities Trust is hosting a free networking event at the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre on Wednesday 1 May 2019 between 8am and 10am to help businesses learn how to have difficult conversations.

A spokesman said: “We all dread having certain conversations with people, whether it be employees, colleagues, or even friends and family. This month, Karen Amos from Brightbird Coaching and Training will be helping you make difficult conversations easier to have.”

The event is free to attend and we have hot breakfast sandwiches.

There will be open networking and the chance to share what you do with others during a 60-second pitch before Karen’s presentation and it will finish with more open networking so you can get the details of people you would like to continue having a conversation with.

To book a place, search for the event on Eventbrite.