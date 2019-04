The Grade I listed building was officially reopened on Yorkshire Day August 1 2017. The Chief Executive of the Piece Hall Trust has spoken about the future of the former cloth hall which made a loss of more than £850,000 in its first year. Here we take a look back at some of the never seen before pictures of the development which started in 2014.

Work being carried out on the Piece Hall in May 2015. jpimedia Buy a Photo

David Garner, Lead For Construction for CMBC, looking at the work in one of the cellars in May 2015 jpimedia Buy a Photo

The courtyard of the Piece Hall in May 2015 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Restoration project at the Piece Hall, Halifax in May 2015 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more