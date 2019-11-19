New app aims to boost footfall and sales in Brighouse

Brighouse BID has launched a new partnership, with multi award winning app LoyalFree, designed to boost footfall and sales in the town.

Jason Nesbitt and Sophie Hainsworth, founders of the app, are introducing the app to Brighouse as the 15th town/city in the UK to take up this project which is rapidly gaining traction across the UK high streets, now supporting over 1,900 businesses.

Brighouse BID have become the first Yorkshire BID to join the scheme.

Brighouse BID is the local Business Improvement District for the area, which is defined as 'a business-led and business funded body formed to improve a defined commercial area.’

Encompassing roughly 340 businesses within the district, the benefits of the app will be available to those businesses.

Formed in April 2019 the BID have launched many business support schemes, with LoyalFree becoming the latest project.

LoyalFree is an innovative place app which helps businesses attract new customers via a profile showcasing their offers, reviews, images and more.

It pulls together all the vital information for an area, allowing users to benefit from using just one app for the whole of the UK.

This new partnership means that BID members will benefit from advertising to locals and visitors, customer insights and social media support.

A local guide will also help visitors with vital tourism information while an events section will showcase activities in the area.

BID members already on board include Simply Flowers, Just Books and The Crafty Fox who will be running digital loyalty schemes.

Local business owners are feeling very positive about the scheme. David Tankard from The Garden Shed said: "This is a great idea for Brighouse. We have a great community spirit already and it’s nice to give a little bit back."

Melanie Sykes from Feet Street said: "We are excited to take part in the loyalty app. I think it’s great for Brighouse!"

Lauren Barber and Michelle Veasy, BID Marketing Managers said: "The app provides us with a great digital platform to showcase all our levy payers and our town through offers, events and trails.

"Combined with digital training support, the LoyalFree app is an integral part of our digital strategy in the town for both locals and visitors."

Sophie, co-founder of LoyalFree, said: "We are delighted to expand our business into Yorkshire with this launch in Brighouse. We’ve had a great uptake from the local businesses who are keen to use a digital platform in the town."

If you download the town app before December 16 you can also enter a competition to win a £50 voucher to spend at a Brighouse business, a competition launched to celebrate the app coming to the town.

If you are a resident or visitor to the area visit www.loyalfree.co.uk/download or search for ‘LoyalFree’ on the app stores to download the app.

