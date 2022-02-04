New appeal to help Ash Green school in Halifax after devastating blaze

Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) has donated the cash and is inviting others to give what they can to help Ash Green Primary School recover from the devastating blaze.

A block of four classrooms belonging to Year 3 to Year 6 at the school's upper site on Clough Lane in Mixenden were destroyed by the huge fire on Tuesday night, leaving dozens of children unable to go to school the next day.

Chief Executive Officer of CFFC Steve Duncan said: "It is heartbreaking for Ash Green Community Primary School to experience this traumatic event when they have had deal with so much upset and upheaval over the last two years with Covid-19.

Mungo Sheppard, headteacher of Ash Green Primary School, outside the upper site after the fire. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

"CFFC would like to offer our support to the school by pledging a £5,000 donation. We are happy to receive other donations and will add these to the appeal and pass them onto the school when the appeal closes".

Ash Green's plight has been felt across Calderdale and beyond, and residents, businesses and schools have been organising collections and fundraising events to help the school.

They include West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters who are holding a car wash on Sunday at from 10am until 4pm.

An online community fundraiser, launched shortly after news of the fire spread on Tuesday, has also collected more than £7,000.

The fire at Ash Green Primary School in Halifax devastated the building. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald

To donate to the CFFC appeal for Ash Green Primary School, click HEREAsh Green's headteacher Mungo Sheppard has vowed to get youngsters who have lost their classrooms back into school as soon as possible.

In the meantime, places are being offered to vulnerable pupils at the lower site and the rest are being offered learning packs, online sessions and food parcels.