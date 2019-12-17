New arrival at J&C Joel firm

A Sowerby Bridge-based manufacturer of stage and theatre drapes has announced the appointment of new chief financial officer.

J&C Joel Ltd has appointed Lauren Kellett, who will replace Nick Warton. He leaves the company this month after almost four years’ of service.

Having worked for some of the biggest names in finance, Lauren brings with her 13 years of financial experience.

Before her role at J&C Joel, Lauren spent three years as Director of Finance at West Yorkshire based textiles firm, Camira Fabrics – giving her valuable knowledge of fabrics and the textiles industry both in the UK and internationally.

Lauren will sit at the helm of J&C Joel’s Finance and IT department; assuming full responsibility for the company’s finances including planning, reporting and auditing. Working closely alongside the rest of the senior management team, Lauren will support business growth across the world.

Lauren said: “I am delighted to join the team at J&C Joel, the company has such a rich heritage and is well respected within the events industry. The team has been very welcoming, and I am looking forward to working with everybody.”

James Wheelwright, CEO of J&C Joel said: “I would like to welcome Lauren to J&C Joel.

“Her experience in the finance industry, as well as her knowledge of fabrics is very valuable to our team here at J&C Joel and I have every confidence she will be a great addition to our senior management team.

“We have expanded significantly in recent years and are currently working on a brand-new catalogue to showcase our innovative products and services to our clients around the world.”