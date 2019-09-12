New bar named after quirky Halifax zoo tale prepares for opening

A new bar named after one of Halifax’s quirky historical tales is preparing for its opening next week.

Meandering Bear on Union Street is being brought to the town by the owners of Grayston Unity, Michael and Jess Ainsworth, along with business partner and lifelong friend Andrew Murphy.

The name comes from the time when Halifax had a zoo, from which a bear escaped and meandered around Siddal before finally being caught in woods in Copley.

Selling cask and keg beer and lager, spirits and cocktails as well as food, the team are keen to work with local independent suppliers whenever possible. It has sourced its cheese from a business in Illingworth, chutneys from Ripponden, bread from a bakery in King Cross and meat and fruit from Halifax Borough Market.

“We are very proud in our town and think Meandering Bear will add to the growth in quality, independent and discerning bars that have opened recently,” said Jess.

Meandering Bear will have a daily after work drinks offer and deals for people attending events at Square Chapel, The Piece Hall, The Lantern or Victoria Theatre.