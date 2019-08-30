New benches unveiled across Brighouse town centre

Brighouse Town Board have recently unveiled three new benches across the town centre.

The benches are a welcome addition to the town centre as Brighouse had very few places to sit before the installation of the benches.

The town centre is very flat so and it is hoped that somewhere to sit and rest will attract visitors to stay longer in the town.

The benches are situated nicely across the town, they are positioned so some are in the shade and others in the sunshine.

The Town Board purchased the benches and worked with Brighouse BID and Calderdale Council to find suitable locations.

