New Calderdale waste charges come into force at centres

Calderdale Council has introducing a new charges on certain items for people who use the borough's Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC).

New charges have been introduced for disposing of plasterboard, hardcore and rubble from today.

Calderdale Council has said these materials are difficult and costly to dispose of, so to help meet challenging budget savings and bring Calderdale in line with many other UK councils, a small charge will be introduced.

But the council’s Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups are concerned an unwanted result might be an increase in fly-tipping.

Both Elland and Sowerby Bridge HWRCs are unable to accept any plasterboard, hardcore or rubble, but all other sites will take up to six bags of these materials.

Each bag of rubble will be charged at £2.50, with plasterboard bags at £3 per bag.

The charges follow the introduction of a trail permit scheme, initially for users of HWRCs in Brighouse and Elland.

Residents will need to display a permit in their vehicle to prove they live in Calderdale.

The Council has said the aim of the scheme is to reduce usage of Calderdale HWRCs by residents of other nearby boroughs.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood services, Councillor Susan Press, said: “We want to make sure that our Household Waste Recycling Centres can continue to operate and maintain existing opening hours. In order to do this, and while managing increasing savings requirements, it’s necessary to make some changes to the way our centres operate.

“These changes have been carefully considered, taking into account disposal costs and how other authorities operate. We’re also trialing the introduction of measures to ensure our sites are only being used by Calderdale residents, helping to reduce waiting time.”

Permits will be free and will be issued at the site offices at both Elland and Brighouse HWRCs. Residents will need to produce a valid driving licence as photo identification and a recent utility bill as proof of address.

It’s hoped the scheme will cut down on queue times at these busy sites and help reduce waste disposal costs. Following the trial period, consideration will be given whether to extend the scheme across the borough.