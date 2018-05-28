New date for police's bid to revoke off-licence of Halifax shop

A new date has been set for hearing a police request to revoke a Halifax mini-market’s off-licence.

Calderdale Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee were set to consider West Yorkshire Police’s request to revoke the licence of the Ovenden Polski Sklep, Ovenden Road, Halifax, on May 15, but the hearing did not go-ahead after the licence holder Mr Suliman Seiedi’s legal representative submitted a written request to postpone the meeting, as the licence holder was unavailable due to issues unrelated to the hearing.

The solicitor was also unable to attend due to a prior commitment and the council considered it was appropriate to extend the time limits as it was necessary to hear from all parties and was in the public interest.

The matter will now be heard by Calderdale Council’s Licensing Sub-committee on Wednesday, May 30, at Halifax Town Hall (10am).

West Yorkshire Police have asked that the mini-market’s premises licence to be revoked following an illicit tobacco bust.

The shop’s licensable activities are the retail sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises, and the committee can make decisions up to and including revoking the licence.



