New general manager at The Potting Shed venue

The Potting Shed in Halifax has appointed Maxine Griffiths as its new general manager.

She brings more than 15 years of experience working with brands such as Stonegate and Intertain.

Maxine will be responsible for looking after The Potting Shed and sister brand Firepit.

She said: I’m thrilled to be part of The Potting Shed and Firepit team, and can’t wait to be a part of making these exciting brands thrive and grow even further.

“After listening to customer feedback, we’ve decided to strip back our food menu, keeping all the bestselling favourites, but also adding some amazing options for veggies, vegans and those looking for something a little healthier.

“The people of Halifax seem to have really taken to our venue, and our aim is to be the best casual dining and drinking spot in town.

“We’re confident our latest food offering offers excellent value for money, and we welcome any feedback with open arms.”