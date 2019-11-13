New Halifax apartment and shop unit plan gets go-ahead on former nightclub site

A planning application that would see a derelict Halifax nightclub be converted into new commercial units and apartments has been given the go-ahead.

Plans were submitted by Ulus Trading Limited for the redevelopment and refurbishment of existing building on Silver Street to provide a mixed use development.

The former Apollo's night club in Silver Street, Halifax

The scheme would comprise a 28 residential flats from the first floor to the fourth.

There is also plans to create a 459 sqm gross internal area for potential commercial use at ground floor and a 365 sqm gross internal area of leisure use (D2) at basement level.

The works would also include full replacement of existing mansard construction and some minor alterations to the rear pitched roof. All facades to be refurbished and upgraded.

In August 2018 Ulus Trading Limited was given the go-ahead by Calderdale Council to redevelop the building at 13-17 Silver Street, Halifax.

The 80-bedroom hotel would have occupied the first to fourth floors with the ground floor given over to retail and the basement for a gym.

Milan Babic Architects, acting as planning agents said in the application: "The design proposals comprise of the retention, overhaul and renovation on of the existing structure and facades.

"The existing building is in a relatively tired state with poor environmental performance due to it historic construction on techniques and single glazing.

"Subsequently all facades and roofs will be repaired and refurbished as required, re-activating unused spaces and re-animating the street level.

"Dormers will be introduced at roof level in a sympathetic style that will allow the currently redundant spaces to be utilised for residentil accomodation.

"The proposed development seeks to create a high quality, low energy, robust and sustainable development on a brownfieeld site providing contemporary residential accommodation for the area whilst maintaining an improved standard of employment provision on-site.

"The proposal represents a much-needed uplift to the existing tired site, by retaining and restoring the existing building and so both preserves and enhances the character of the conservation area and listed buildings in the vicinity while re-activating some vital street frontage."