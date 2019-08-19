New Halifax bar and restaurant Alibi set for grand opening

One of Halifax’s most iconic Georgian mansions will throw open its doors to customers this Saturday (August 24) with the opening of Alibi Bar and Restaurant.

Following an extensive £450,000 refurbishment, the upscale drinks and dining establishment will open in Somerset House, a Grade 2 listed Georgian mansion in Rawson Street.

The new day-to-night venue will feature a main bar with private booth seating, separate intimate cocktail bar and sunny courtyard on the ground floor.

On the first floor, a third bar area leads to the opulent Grand Salon which features newly restored intricate plasterwork by renowned Master stuccoist, Italian Giuseppe Cortese.

The transformation follows months of careful restoration and redevelopment of an iconic building which has had many previous incarnations, including a bank and a wedding venue. Until 2018, it housed Le Metro restaurant.

Lead by head chef Damian Collinson, the restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and evening meals. Cocktail masterclasses, live music and private hire spaces are expected to prove popular, further broadening the appeal of the establishment.

General Manager Andy Pritchard said Alibi would attract a discerning clientele, offering innovative cocktails, premium drinks and informal dining in an elegant environment.

He said: “Our vision is to offer a premium day-to-night drinks and dining experience in stylish surroundings which will support the town’s growing popularity and be part of the wider regeneration of Calderdale.

“With more than 60 gins, forty rums and two dozen whiskeys, we’re confident that even the most discerning customers will find their favourite tipple at Alibi.”