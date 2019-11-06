New Halifax bar Next Level set for grand opening

A new Halifax bar is set for its grand opening this week as the town continues to see a resurgence in new clubs.

Next Level Bar, based in Dean Clough Mills, is set to open its doors on Friday November 8.

Sneak peak of the new Next Level bar based at Dean Clough Mills

The bar will feature all the favourite retro arcade machines, a large outdoor seating area and a never seen before NXT LVL hologram

On the night, visitors will have the chance to win their very own retro arcade machine, housing 2500 of the very best games from arcade history, including Pac-Man, Space Invaders, TMNT, The Simpsons, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter II and many more classics.

Doors open from 5pm.

Next door to Next Level Bar, Prestige Flowers Gift Shop will also be opening its doors.

Sneak peak of the new Next Level bar based at Dean Clough Mills

Open from 9am, the first 25 customers will each receive a goody bag with freebies and discounts inside.

Those who pop by on the launch day will also have a chance to win free flowers for a year.