New Halifax gym hits the ground running

A brand new gym opened its doors for business today just a hop, skip and a jump outside of Halifax town centre.

Based on Charles Street, Snap Fitness will be open to members 24/7 and provides gym goers with a range of classes and new, state-of-the-art training facilities.

Users are able to watch television and even browse Facebook on screens in front of them whilst working out on the exercise bikes, and personalised cards will provide them with ongoing updates on their progress.

Matthew Williamson, the manager of the gym, explained that it has been designed with a 'people first' mentality, with a cap on membership numbers.

He said: "We've got our members in mind. We don't want to be one of those gyms that are all about profit, we want to be able to get to know our members by name and know their needs.

"That's important to us. Some gyms just get you in and out and they see you as a number. That's not us."