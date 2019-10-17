New head of energy at Core Facility Services

FC Halifax shirt sponsor Core Facility Services has launched its new financial year with the appointment of Dru Widdowson as head of its energy division.

The move follows a recent merger with Huddersfield-based FM Energy to bolster the firm’s energy management division as part of its UK-wide expansion plans.

Dru will be charged with developing the existing energy management team, effectively doubling its size in the next 12 months.

Core managing director Colette Watts said: “Dru will be responsible for appointing and onboarding four people into the new business team imminently, with further additional roles planned during 2020.

“We are delighted that our clients will benefit from Dru’s energy market knowledge and his experience in helping businesses secure significant cost and efficiency savings.”

Dru said: “Core already has a strong energy team and the ambition is to take its successful formula to a wider audience.”