New images released in bid to find high risk missing person Jason King from Halifax

The force has issued new pictures of 50-year-old Jason King.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We are further appealing for information regarding a high risk missing person - Jason King, aged 50, from Halifax.

"He is wearing a green army style parker coat, black baseball cap, blue jeans and carrying a red and black rucksack.

Missing Jason King

"Jason also uses trains to travel and may have travelled to Lancashire, North Yorkshire or Cleveland."

Officers have also said he could be in the Bradford area.