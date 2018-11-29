New jobs created at Sowerby Bridge social enterprise builders

Sowerby Bridge based social enterprise building company, Happy Days Building and Roofing, have announced they are to hire six new full-time positions to keep up with increasing demand for their services.

As a social enterprise, the work of Happy Days Building and Roofing supports their parent charity, Happy Days UK, with profits from their construction work helping to fight homelessness across the United Kingdom.

The role of the company is to provide both a premier building and roofing service, but also take individuals off the streets and help put them to work.

Stephen Keenan, director of Happy Days Building and Roofing, said: “It’s clear to us that people are becoming much more socially minded when it comes to their purchases.

“People who work with us know that the money goes to a great cause, and that’s keeping people off the streets and giving them a second chance.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the community who have supported us, and individuals and businesses who have bought in to our vision to help others through our work.”