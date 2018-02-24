New look Armytage Arms to support children's hospice

A Clifton pub that has gone under extensive renovation has re-opened and announced it will be supporting a children's hospice in the future.

The Armytage Arms invited guests from the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice after the pub reopened as a new Sizzling Pub and Grill on Wednesday.

Opening of the new look Armytage Arms in Clifton

The pub and its staff are planning a host of fundraising events and activities in the upcoming months, aiming to raise money and awareness is support of the hospice.

Nicky Fox, community fundraiser at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, said: ““We’re thrilled to have been given the honour of officially reopening the Armytage Arms and the support they’ve pledged is absolutely amazing.

"We can’t wait to start working with the team to help raise funds and awareness for children with life-shortening conditions and their families."

Following the refurbishment, the Armytage Arms will continue to look to support the local community with a calendar of fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

General manager, Chevonne Smorthit, said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Armytage Arms looks following the refurbishment, and we were thrilled to have Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“The specialist care that Forget Me Not offer to those most in need is incredibly valuable to the community. We’re looking forward to supporting the fantastic work they carry out with fundraising events, including a charity auction which we’re hosting in April.

“Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Brighouse is really exciting for the whole team. At Sizzling Pub and Grill, we want to offer good food and good value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of the Brighouse to see what the new look Armytage Arms is all about.”