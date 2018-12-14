New memorial garden in Calderdale to remember much-loved pets

A new pet memorial garden at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, gives bereaved pet owners the chance to remember their much-loved companions in peaceful surroundings.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “For many people, pets are part of the family and provide great companionship.

"Losing them is a very sad and difficult time, so we have created a special place where people can visit and remember their beloved animals.”

The new garden of remembrance is in the woodland at Park Wood Crematorium. It provides a tranquil, safe and restful area where people can scatter their pets’ ashes and have a permanent memorial stone with their choice of wording.

The council’s Bereavement Services understand the huge gap that pets leave behind when they sadly pass away, and the caring team deals with each individual case sensitively and compassionately.

The council is looking into options for a pet burial ground in the Upper Calder Valley, with a view to considering potential sites in the New Year.

For more information, please email parkwood.crematorium@calderdale.gov.uk or call 01422 372293.

