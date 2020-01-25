New Mytholmroyd bridge is set to open in spring

Progress continues to be made constructing the replacement of the Caldene Bridge - a vital part of the Mytholmroyd flood alleviation scheme -and it is set to be open by spring 2020.

The demolition of the existing bridge will begin as soon as the new bridge is open, along with the remaining excavation works to widen that section of the river.

A decision was taken to replace the existing Caldene Bridge as part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme as it is a major constriction to flood flow and contributed towards the Boxing Day 2015 flood event in the village.

Channel widening at Calder Grove was identified as having a significant benefit for reducing flood risk in the village which required a new wider span bridge.

The new bridge has been built at the widened channel, 25m upstream of the existing bridge which is better aligned with the River Calder.

It is a two-span structure, with a central pier and is more than 12m wider than the existing Caldene Bridge. This allows much more water to flow through the village in a more uniform way.

The cost of rebuilding the bridge has been around £7m from Government funding with a £1.6m contribution from the European Structural Investment Fund.

Paul Swales, flood adviser for the Environment Agency, said: “The height of the new bridge deck was dictated by the level of the existing roads on both Caldene Avenue and Burnley Road.

“Rebuilding the bridge has been by far the most complex part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme as we have had to carry out diversions of many utility services.

“Once the project is complete - the new bridge structure, channel widening, together with the new raised bridge parapets and flood defence walls will provide much better protection for the local community.”

