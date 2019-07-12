New owners at Totspot Day Nursery

Becky Thompson, nursery manager, and Andrea Dyson, business manager, have completed the buyout of the Totspot Day Nursery.

The nursery, rated “outstanding” by Ofsted, is based at Dean Clough in the centre of Halifax.

Becky and Andrea have worked at the setting for more than 28 years between them, building on the reputation established by Angela Molton, who opened the nursery in 2003.

Angela continues to own the nursery at Shelf and both sites will work in partnership as they have done since acquiring the Shelf site.

They said: “We are delighted to be able to offer continuity of childcare and secure all our team’s jobs, which in turn means we can continue with the high levels of care we offer to our children and families.”