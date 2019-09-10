New partners announced for Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards

We are proud to announce new partners for our Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards 2019.

Now in their 11th year, the Halifax Courier is proud to launch the 2019 prestigious awards which recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the region.

We can now reveal that AND Digital have come on board for the awards.

Paramjit Uppal, Founder of AND Digital, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards.

"To develop the skill set we need in the community in this digital era, it’s vital for local organisations to come together and tackle wider issues - such as closing the digital skills gap.

"Having recently opened an office (or as we call it, a “club”) in the heart of Halifax, we’re keen to recognise the other local businesses that support this thriving community. We have even named the club a local pioneer, Karen Spärck Jones, who is behind modern search engines.

"Over the next year, we’re looking forward to upskilling people across West Yorkshire, through our award-winning Bootcamps, as well as further developing local initiatives, such as the Halifax Digital Festival.”

The awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place at The Arches, Dean Clough on Thursday, November 14, will be attended by over 250 guests from across the business community.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, deluxe three-course evening meal, with entertainment, as well as the awards themselves which promise to have you on your feet as well as celebrate the very best in Calderdale.

The deadline for entries is Thursday 3rd October.

To find out more about the awards and how to enter click here