New partnership will support care workers

Bluebird Care Calderdale has joined forces with the Care Workers Charity, in a brand new partnership set to benefit Bluebird Care’s local employees.

The Care Workers Charity, which launched in 2013 as a non-profit organisation, is dedicated to providing a ‘rainy day fund’ for the UK’s 1.5 million care workers. The organisation works to help current, former or retired care workers who may face financial limits, aiming to ensure that no care worker will ever face financial hardship alone. The organisation works by awarding hardship grants of up to £500 to support unexpected and unforeseen circumstances, including sudden unexpected illness or injury, loss of home, or relationship break-downs.

Thanks to this new partnership, Bluebird Care employees will now have direct access to these services and new benefits initiated by the partnership. The Care Workers Charity’s website will now have a dedicated Bluebird Care hub, from which Bluebird Care’s employees can access the financial and wellbeing services and advice on a range of topics, as well as apply for grants.

Bluebird Care Calderdale director Shabir Hussain said: “I understand that working in care comes with a range of challenges and we want to further reward our dedicated employees who put person-centred services and care at the heart of everything they do.

“As part of this, Bluebird Care was recently delighted to join the Care Workers Charity Supporters Club when they made the organisation their charity of the year.

“This means that Bluebird Care Calderdale also has access to the new value-added benefits from this.

“As a country, we rely on care workers to be there for our most vulnerable – and Bluebird Care and the Care Workers Charity want to be there for them.”

Any ‘everyday hero’ - anyone in a role employed within a registered provider such as Bluebird Care Calderdale – is eligible for these services, including care staff, cleaners, office staff, caterers and managers.

Bluebird Care Calderdale employees can also become one of the organisation’s ‘champions,’ through which they will receive training and a membership to a salary stretching platform.

Champions are the partnership’s network of volunteers, and the boots on the ground – and eyes and ears – of the Care Workers Charity. They will work to increase awareness of the charity through Bluebird Care and beyond, and support more people in need whilst learning new skills and meeting new people.

The Care Workers Charity is backed by a strong board of trustees with some of the biggest names in the care sector.

Visit www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/calderdale/home for more details on the service they provide.