New plans submitted for Happy Valley Police Station and other Calderdale planning applications

Former Sowerby Bridge Police Station used in the BBC show Happy Valley
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use and conversion of former Police Station to 19-bedsit Large HMO, plus Caretaker’s Accommodation and ancillary storage facility (Sui Generis): Police Station Station Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion of 8 No. Flats into 4 No. two storey dwellings with associated parking: 38, 38A, 40, 40A, 42, 42A, 44 & 44A Rhodes Street, Halifax.

Dormer extension to rear: 4 Glen Mount, Wheatley.

Demolition of single storey side extension to facilitate garage extension: 7 Delph Hill, Delph Hill Road, Halifax.

Vary condition 1 on planning application 18/00595/FUL to include the submitted revised drawings: Land North West Of Quarry House, Ramsden Street, Wheatley.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): The Birchcliffe Centre, Birchcliffe Road, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension to form ground floor porch and first floor dormer window: Ryden Coldwells Hill, Stainland.

Erection of Flexible Electricity Generation Unit: Electricity Sub Station, 1 Stainland Road, Elland.

Fell five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Slead Syke Wood, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse.

Alterations and extension to house, conversion and extension of barn to separate dwelling and formation of new vehicular access: Rob Royd Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Stone outbuilding: 17 Woodhall Crescent, Wakefield Road, Copley.

Demolition of part of house to facilitate two storey extension and conversion of part of garage to living accommodation: 1 Gate Head Farm, Hill Top Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension to shop, replacement underground tanks, new vent pipes and offset fill position, new pumps and pump islands: Hillcrest Service Station, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Five industrial units: Land Off Victoria Road, Halifax.

Three detached houses: Land In Front Of 8 Hough, Northowram.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed conservatory to rear, extending out by 3.6 metres,(cumulatively 7.6 metres), maximum height 3,85 metres, 2.96 metres to eaves: 63 Oliver Meadows, Elland.

Change of use from residential (C3 Use) to offices (B1a Use): 132 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 & 8 Brodley Close, Hipperholme.

Construction of three storey side extension and dormer window to rear (revised scheme to planning permission 18/00839/HSE): 4 Lemington Avenue, Halifax.

Side extension: Camel Hump Farm, Hollingworth Lane, Walsden.