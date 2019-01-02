New smart parking system to be introduced in Halifax this year

Calderdale Council is introducing a new smart parking system in Halifax, allowing people to find spaces more easily and pay by card.

The new system, which is being introduced on a two-year trial basis, uses mobile app technology from the company AppyParking to improve the parking experience in Halifax town centre.

Read: Free parking in Brighouse will be extended through to end of January

New smart parking sensors will soon start appearing on the streets and in car parks in the town as work begins on the installation.

Through the use of these sensors, the AppyParking mobile app shows real-time parking availability allowing users to check availability then drive straight to a location with available parking bays, reducing the distance travelled and time spent trying to find parking.

Additionally, for the first time in Halifax, users of the AppyParking mobile app will be able to register a bank card to their account and pay for parking through the app, removing the need to carry change and find pay and display machines.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “This new system could prove really helpful for those looking to park in Halifax. It should be especially useful for people who aren’t familiar with the locality, as all the parking areas with spaces will be available to view via the app, allowing motorists to plan ahead and drive straight to their destination.

“Hopefully, cashless payments will also be a welcome addition for many, as sometimes finding the right change for parking can be difficult. Following the roll out of the trial scheme in Halifax this year, we will also explore cashless parking provisions in the surrounding towns in the borough.”

The initiative aims to improve the experience of parking in Halifax for residents and visitors and also support key council objectives of tackling congestion and improving air quality.

Following installation, the full scheme should be ready to launch in summer 2019.

Read: Three people in Halifax fined for misusing blue badge permits