New solution to flooding insurance

Wilby Insurance Brokers, which has a branch in Halifax, has teamed up with FloodFlash to promote an innovative flood insurance solution.

With offices in both West Yorkshire and Cumbria, Wilby Insurance Brokers is well aware of the issues flooding can bring to businesses as the December floods of 2015 still live strong in the memories of businesses in both areas.

FloodFlash is a new type of flood insurance. The firm’s data and smart sensor approach removes the uncertainty, cost and time of traditional insurance, allowing them to offer quotes to businesses and landlords that have struggled to get cover without large premiums or excesses.

Samantha Torbett, Development Executive at Wilby said: “We think that this could be a great solution for our clients who struggle with flood cover.”

Brent Jackson, Commercial Director at FloodFlash said: “We’re proud to partner with Wilby to provide insurance solutions for their clients. We look forward to making sure their clients have access to cost effective flood cover.”