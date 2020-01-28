New Thai restaurant to open in Dean Clough after closure of Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti

A new restaurant is set to open at Dean Clough mills after the closure of one of Halifax's most popular eateries.

Thai Corner will is opening at Dean Clough tomorrow (Wednesday January 29) for lunches.

It is replacing the popular Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti which was based in the F mill complex.

Following the success of mediterranenan restaurant Ricci’s Place, Michael Ricci opened Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti at Dean Clough in 2013.

However, the restaurant announced in December that they would be closing.

Posting on their Facebook page, the restaurant said: "It is with mixed emotions that, after seven years, we announce the sale of Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti.

Ricci's Tapas & Cicchetti, Dean Clough, Halifax.

"We have decided it is time to move onto the next leg of our gastronomic adventure and to enjoy a little more quality time with friends and family.

"Running Riccis Tapas has taken us on an amazing journey and we are delighted to take away some unforgettable memories and thank all our team, suppliers and our loyal customers for their support and friendship over the years.

"However it's been an incredibly demanding few years and we are staring to feel the pace, so we now look forward to slowing down a little and focusing our time and development on our first restaurant Ricci's Place, as well as looking towards the possibility of a new venture in 2020."