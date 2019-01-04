New year means new venue for Todmorden Photographic Society

Todmorden Photographic Society is moving to a new venue in 2019.

As from January 9, club meetings will be held at Todmorden Town Hall in the centre of the town.

The photographic society club meets every Wednesday, with doors opening at 7.15pm and the meeting starting at 7.30pm.

The venue has disabled access and there is parking nearby.

Visitors to the club are always welcome, as are new members.

For more information on the club and its exhibitions, visit www.todmordenphotographic.org.uk.

