Court briefs: Who’s been up in court?
The following Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Junaid Rahman (22) of Rhodes Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, Â£120 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Luke Joseph Cerchione (28) of Prospect Street, Boothtown, disqualified from driving for 14 months, Â£320 fine, Â£32 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for drink driving.
Richard Michael Barrett (38) of Trimmingham Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 14 months, Â£150 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for drink driving.
Amy Parker (29) of Sycamore Drive, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, Â£50 compensation, Â£20 victim surcharge, Â£30 costs for assaulting a police officer and discharged conditionally for 12 months, Â£50 compensation for assaulting a police officer.
Dean Patrick Sirmond (26) of Brigate, Elland, Â£125 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for breaking the conditions of a restraining order.
Terence Patrick Mina (49) of Ryecroft Crescent, Pellon, disqualified from driving for six months, Â£120 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for driving without insurance.
Mohammad Qureshi (34) of Hoults Lane, Greetland, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, Â£666 fine, Â£66 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.
Nasar Andar (41) of Market Street, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, Â£140 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.
Daniel Corner (31) of Milner Lane, Greetland, given three points on his licence, Â£92 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.
Hillcrest Garage, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Â£770 fine, Â£77 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.
Faeezah Hussain (28) of Birks Hall Terrace, Pellon, given six points on his licence, Â£660 fine, Â£66 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.
Scott Johnston (23) of Maurice Avenue, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, Â£220 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.
Paul Molloy (48) of Plane Tree Nest, Halifax, given three points on his licence, Â£92 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.
Nicola Ripley (50) of St Bevan’s Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, Â£138 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.
Mattew Waller (22) of Fairfax Crescent, Southowram, given five points on his licence, Â£222 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.