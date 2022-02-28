Court briefs: Who’s been up in court?

The following Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:13 am
Junaid Rahman (22) of Rhodes Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, Â£120 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Luke Joseph Cerchione (28) of Prospect Street, Boothtown, disqualified from driving for 14 months, Â£320 fine, Â£32 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for drink driving.

Richard Michael Barrett (38) of Trimmingham Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 14 months, Â£150 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for drink driving.

Amy Parker (29) of Sycamore Drive, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, Â£50 compensation, Â£20 victim surcharge, Â£30 costs for assaulting a police officer and discharged conditionally for 12 months, Â£50 compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Dean Patrick Sirmond (26) of Brigate, Elland, Â£125 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for breaking the conditions of a restraining order.

Terence Patrick Mina (49) of Ryecroft Crescent, Pellon, disqualified from driving for six months, Â£120 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for driving without insurance.

Mohammad Qureshi (34) of Hoults Lane, Greetland, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, Â£666 fine, Â£66 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.

Nasar Andar (41) of Market Street, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, Â£140 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.

Daniel Corner (31) of Milner Lane, Greetland, given three points on his licence, Â£92 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.

Hillcrest Garage, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Â£770 fine, Â£77 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Faeezah Hussain (28) of Birks Hall Terrace, Pellon, given six points on his licence, Â£660 fine, Â£66 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Scott Johnston (23) of Maurice Avenue, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, Â£220 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.

Paul Molloy (48) of Plane Tree Nest, Halifax, given three points on his licence, Â£92 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.

Nicola Ripley (50) of St Bevan’s Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, Â£138 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.

Mattew Waller (22) of Fairfax Crescent, Southowram, given five points on his licence, Â£222 fine, Â£30 victim surcharge, Â£85 costs for speeding.

