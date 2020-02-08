Next phase of Halifax Borough market investment to see £375,000 spent on Albany Arcade scheme

The next phase of improvements on Halifax Borough Market will see £375,000 spent on the Albany Arcade scheme.

A regeneration programme is currently underway to revitalise the historic Grade II* listed building in the heart of the town centre.

Inside Halifax Borough Market

In a report to Calderdale Council, Cabinet member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) revealed the next stage of the improvements

READ MORE: Halifax Borough Market refurb ‘phased and priority led’



"The new year sees the next phase of investment in the Borough Market, with a £375k scheme at the Albany Arcade section due to be completed by end of April 2020," she said.

"This work will be used as a “test bed” for a number of systems, particularly aimed at improving energy efficiency.

"It is hoped that the investment will add to the popularity of the Albany Arcade as a venue within the market to generate increased footfall."

READ MORE: Halifax market is "not fit for purpose" blast angry traders after water damage



The Halifax Borough Market project is exploring options on how to enhance the retail offer and facilities available within the building.

It is also looking at how the residential properties, 'Streets in the Sky', within the building can be brought back into use.

The Council hope that the improvements will celebrate the Borough Market and find the most effective ways to preserve and enhance the historic building for future generations to enjoy.

Another aim of the project is to encourage business growth both in the market and around Halifax town centre.

The potential ‘Streets in the Sky’ will also encourage new investment in Halifax town centre.

READ MORE: Evening opening and food and drink venue plan for Halifax Borough Market